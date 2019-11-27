LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 633, 2574

Evening: 374, 6546

Fantasy 5: 11, 17, 18, 37, 38

Double Play: 2, 7, 8, 12, 35

Thursday jackpot: $218K

Keno: 8, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 23, 30, 33, 43, 45, 47, 52, 55, 62, 64, 66, 68, 74, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 10, 6, 6, A, A

Classic Lotto: 2, 6, 13, 28, 33, 43

Double Play: 5, 17, 20, 31, 42, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 15, 26, 37, 53, 55; 21

Wednesday jackpot: $100M

