Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 27
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 633, 2574
Evening: 374, 6546
Fantasy 5: 11, 17, 18, 37, 38
Double Play: 2, 7, 8, 12, 35
Thursday jackpot: $218K
Keno: 8, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 23, 30, 33, 43, 45, 47, 52, 55, 62, 64, 66, 68, 74, 76, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 10♦, 6♦, 6♣, A♥, A♦
Classic Lotto: 2, 6, 13, 28, 33, 43
Double Play: 5, 17, 20, 31, 42, 47
Saturday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 15, 26, 37, 53, 55; 21
Wednesday jackpot: $100M
