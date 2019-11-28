LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 911, 0250

Evening: 397, 1810

Fantasy 5: 13, 15, 22, 24, 34

Double Play: 10, 11, 17, 20, 30

Friday jackpot: $218K

Keno: 1, 5, 7, 8, 13, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 40, 44, 46, 47, 51, 61, 66, 67, 68, 69, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 6, J, K, 4

