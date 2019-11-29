Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 29
These numbers were drawn Friday
Midday: 082, 2803
Evening: 299, 8617
Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 15, 19, 21
Double Play: 14, 20, 21, 22, 23
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 3, 5, 13, 14, 24, 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 41, 44, 45, 48, 52, 55, 63, 66, 67, 70, 71
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 3♦, J♣, 2♥, 6♠
