Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Nov. 30
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-05-20-22-25-28
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Poker Lotto: JC-6C-10C-3D-5D
Midday Daily 3: 5-9-9
Midday Daily 4: 8-6-4-8
Daily 3: 7-4-0
Daily 4: 6-2-9-9
Fantasy 5: 04-09-17-29-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 01-06-08-09-17-19-21-22-26-27-30-33-38-39-40-55-63-67-69-73-74-79
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $266 million
Powerball: 15-35-42-63-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/01/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-nov/40734143/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments