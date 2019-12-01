Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 04-05-20-22-25-28

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Poker Lotto: JC-6C-10C-3D-5D

Midday Daily 3: 5-9-9

Midday Daily 4: 8-6-4-8

Daily 3: 7-4-0

Daily 4: 6-2-9-9

Fantasy 5: 04-09-17-29-31

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 01-06-08-09-17-19-21-22-26-27-30-33-38-39-40-55-63-67-69-73-74-79

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $266 million

Powerball: 15-35-42-63-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/01/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-nov/40734143/