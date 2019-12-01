Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 1
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 905, 5815
Evening: 123, 7989
Fantasy 5: 4, 14, 16, 20, 31
Double Play: 12, 27, 30, 35, 38
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 32, 38, 41, 42, 45, 47, 51, 52, 53, 55, 61, 63, 66, 71, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: Q♥, J♣, A♦, 4♦, 5♦
