Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 2
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 462, 2690
Evening: 648, 5169
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 7, 8, 24
Double Play: 1, 14, 16, 21, 39
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 9, 14, 19, 21, 24, 25, 28, 29, 35, 37, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 57, 64, 65, 73, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♠, A♦, J♥, 8♠, 10♣
