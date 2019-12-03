LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 549, 1174

Evening: 564, 1852

Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 10, 17, 32

Double Play: 5, 7, 8, 9, 26

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 6, 7, 12, 18, 30, 31, 33, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 54, 57, 60, 62, 64, 67, 69, 71, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: Q, 6, 3, J, 5

