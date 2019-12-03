Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 3
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 549, 1174
Evening: 564, 1852
Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 10, 17, 32
Double Play: 5, 7, 8, 9, 26
Wednesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 6, 7, 12, 18, 30, 31, 33, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 54, 57, 60, 62, 64, 67, 69, 71, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♠, 6♦, 3♠, J♥, 5♣
