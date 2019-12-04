LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 509, 6760

Evening: 011, 4681

Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 16, 28, 38

Double Play: 8, 20, 23, 27, 32

Thursday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 5, 10, 11, 17, 18, 20, 24, 27, 32, 35, 38, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 54, 56, 60, 64, 69, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, 5, J, A, 10

Classic Lotto: 10, 27, 35, 40, 42, 43

Double Play: 5, 20, 23, 27, 32, 36

Saturday jackpot: $1.2M

Powerball: 8, 27, 44, 51, 61; 14

Wednesday jackpot: $120M

