Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 4
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 509, 6760
Evening: 011, 4681
Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 16, 28, 38
Double Play: 8, 20, 23, 27, 32
Thursday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 5, 10, 11, 17, 18, 20, 24, 27, 32, 35, 38, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 54, 56, 60, 64, 69, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 5♣, J♥, A♦, 10♦
Classic Lotto: 10, 27, 35, 40, 42, 43
Double Play: 5, 20, 23, 27, 32, 36
Saturday jackpot: $1.2M
Powerball: 8, 27, 44, 51, 61; 14
Wednesday jackpot: $120M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/04/michigan-lottery-numbers/40763091/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments