These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 631, 3613

Evening: 815, 2871

Fantasy 5: 12, 22, 24, 26, 34

Double Play: 12, 17, 18, 21, 23

Friday jackpot: $145K

Keno: 3, 16, 22, 24, 25, 37, 38, 39, 40, 45, 52, 60, 61, 62, 63, 65, 68, 69, 71, 72, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, 10, J, 6, 8

Lucky for Life: 3, 11, 16, 19, 32; 3

