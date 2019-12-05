Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 5
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 631, 3613
Evening: 815, 2871
Fantasy 5: 12, 22, 24, 26, 34
Double Play: 12, 17, 18, 21, 23
Friday jackpot: $145K
Keno: 3, 16, 22, 24, 25, 37, 38, 39, 40, 45, 52, 60, 61, 62, 63, 65, 68, 69, 71, 72, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♠, 10♥, J♥, 6♠, 8♦
Lucky for Life: 3, 11, 16, 19, 32; 3
