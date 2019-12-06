Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 6
These numbers were drawn Friday
Midday: 104, 0719
Evening: 351, 1489
Fantasy 5: 2, 12, 22, 25, 26
Double Play: 1, 3, 4, 8, 12
Saturday jackpot: $182K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 34, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 61, 67, 69, 77, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 8♠, 4♥, 4♣, 9♣
Mega Millions: 20, 31, 40, 46, 61; 20
Friday jackpot: $285M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/06/michigan-lottery-numbers/40774977/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments