These numbers were drawn Friday

Midday: 104, 0719

Evening: 351, 1489

Fantasy 5: 2, 12, 22, 25, 26

Double Play: 1, 3, 4, 8, 12

Saturday jackpot: $182K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 34, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 61, 67, 69, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 5, 8, 4, 4, 9

Mega Millions: 20, 31, 40, 46, 61; 20

Friday jackpot: $285M

