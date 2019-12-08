LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 136, 4341

Evening: 820, 5689

Fantasy 5: 21, 22, 24, 27, 30

Double Play: 13, 14, 22, 27, 29

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 8, 14, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, 33, 34, 36, 39, 41, 46, 51, 52, 56, 57, 63, 65, 78

Poker Lotto: K, 9, K, 4, 5

