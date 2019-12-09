LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 096, 3098

Evening: 492, 9082

Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 11, 24, 25

Double Play: 8, 21, 25, 28, 36

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 5, 11, 14, 15, 23, 24, 26, 37, 40, 44, 45, 50, 57, 59, 61, 62, 70, 73, 75, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, 8, J, A, 4

Lucky for Life: 1, 16, 27, 39, 45; 10

