Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 9
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 096, 3098
Evening: 492, 9082
Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 11, 24, 25
Double Play: 8, 21, 25, 28, 36
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 3, 5, 11, 14, 15, 23, 24, 26, 37, 40, 44, 45, 50, 57, 59, 61, 62, 70, 73, 75, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 8♣, J♣, A♦, 4♣
Lucky for Life: 1, 16, 27, 39, 45; 10
