These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 971, 2997

Evening: 314, 4163

Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 14, 22, 34

Double Play: 5, 7, 19, 22, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 8, 16, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28, 37, 40, 42, 45, 52, 57, 61, 62, 66, 68, 70, 71, 73, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, 8, 4, 10, 7

Mega Millions: 18, 31, 46, 54, 61; 25

Tuesday jackpot: $314M

