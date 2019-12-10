Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 10
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 971, 2997
Evening: 314, 4163
Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 14, 22, 34
Double Play: 5, 7, 19, 22, 37
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 8, 16, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28, 37, 40, 42, 45, 52, 57, 61, 62, 66, 68, 70, 71, 73, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♥, 8♣, 4♣, 10♣, 7♠
Mega Millions: 18, 31, 46, 54, 61; 25
Tuesday jackpot: $314M
