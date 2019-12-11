Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 11
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 512, 2236
Evening: 584, 3854
Fantasy 5: 1, 21, 25, 26, 38
Double Play: 1, 15, 19, 24, 38
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 5, 12, 13, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 29, 37, 39, 40, 42, 48, 51, 58, 61, 70, 71, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♦, 3♥, 2♣, A♠, 4♣
Classic Lotto: 7, 10, 12, 31, 43, 46
Double Play: 23, 26, 37, 39, 42, 46
Saturday jackpot: $1.05M
Powerball: 24, 29, 42, 44, 63; 10
Wednesday jackpot: $140M
