LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 558, 7425

Evening: 588, 0477

Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 11, 33, 38

Double Play: 4, 21, 30, 35, 36

Friday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 7, 17, 18, 22, 26, 32, 34, 36, 38, 39, 45, 53, 55, 63, 65, 68, 69, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 3, A, 6, K

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/12/michigan-lottery-numbers/40809697/