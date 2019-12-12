Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 12
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 558, 7425
Evening: 588, 0477
Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 11, 33, 38
Double Play: 4, 21, 30, 35, 36
Friday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 7, 17, 18, 22, 26, 32, 34, 36, 38, 39, 45, 53, 55, 63, 65, 68, 69, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: J♠, 3♠, A♦, 6♠, K♣
