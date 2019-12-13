LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday

Midday: 716, 3729

Evening: 570, 3919

Fantasy 5: 2, 11, 13, 15, 18

Double Play: 7, 12, 31, 33, 36

Saturday jackpot: $119K

Keno: 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 26, 34, 35, 36, 37, 45, 52, 58, 59, 67, 69, 70, 76

Poker Lotto: 8, 7, 8, 4, 4

Mega Millions: 17, 21, 29, 39, 56; 22

Friday jackpot: $340M

