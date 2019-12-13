Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 13
These numbers were drawn Friday
Midday: 716, 3729
Evening: 570, 3919
Fantasy 5: 2, 11, 13, 15, 18
Double Play: 7, 12, 31, 33, 36
Saturday jackpot: $119K
Keno: 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 26, 34, 35, 36, 37, 45, 52, 58, 59, 67, 69, 70, 76
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 7♣, 8♥, 4♣, 4♦
Mega Millions: 17, 21, 29, 39, 56; 22
Friday jackpot: $340M
