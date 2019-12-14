Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 14
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 07-11-16-21-28-46
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
Poker Lotto: JD-JS-QS-5C-7D
Midday Daily 3: 2-4-8
Midday Daily 4: 2-8-7-2
Daily 3: 7-3-8
Daily 4: 5-0-2-0
Fantasy 5: 11-13-19-28-35
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
Keno: 04-07-08-11-13-14-15-27-28-32-35-37-38-41-46-47-48-53-61-70-72-76
Mega Millions:
Estimated jackpot: $372 million
Powerball: 03-06-12-32-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/14/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-december-14/2655734001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments