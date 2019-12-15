Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 15
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 184, 4069
Evening: 383, 0794
Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 24, 34, 37
Double Play: 4, 17, 21, 23, 34
Monday jackpot: $182K
Keno: 2, 3, 14, 18, 20, 23, 24, 30, 32, 37, 39, 40, 47, 48, 50, 53, 58, 60, 63, 67, 69, 74
Poker Lotto: J♠, K♣, 5♥, 2♥, 7♣
