Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 16
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 661, 5524
Evening: 218, 8464
Fantasy 5: 11, 14, 23, 25, 31
Double Play: 1, 20, 22, 37, 38
Tuesday jackpot: $220K
Keno: 1, 3, 5, 7, 11, 14, 20, 22, 24, 30, 34, 40, 47, 50, 53, 56, 59, 66, 68, 74, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 10♥, 9♥, 7♦, J♣
Lucky for Life: 11, 20, 21, 38, 45; 17
