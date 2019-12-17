Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 17
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 821, 2710
Evening: 115, 2828
Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 15, 25, 33
Double Play: 2, 5, 9, 12, 30
Wednesday jackpot: $220K
Keno: 8, 10, 13, 25, 26, 30, 31, 33, 39, 40, 43, 48, 49, 54, 55, 56, 64, 67, 68, 72, 74, 75
Poker Lotto: 6♦, 8♦, 7♥, 9♣, K♦
Mega Millions: 22, 30, 53, 55, 56; 16
Tuesday jackpot: $372M
