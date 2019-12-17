LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 821, 2710

Evening: 115, 2828

Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 15, 25, 33

Double Play: 2, 5, 9, 12, 30

Wednesday jackpot: $220K

Keno: 8, 10, 13, 25, 26, 30, 31, 33, 39, 40, 43, 48, 49, 54, 55, 56, 64, 67, 68, 72, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: 6, 8, 7, 9, K

Mega Millions: 22, 30, 53, 55, 56; 16

Tuesday jackpot: $372M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/17/michigan-lottery-numbers-tuesday-dec/40845761/