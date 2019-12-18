LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 858, 4077

Evening: 733, 3203

Fantasy 5: 9, 22, 23, 25, 31

Double Play: 9, 19, 23, 34, 36

Thursday jackpot: $330K

Keno: 2, 3, 8, 13, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 32, 35, 45, 46, 47, 54, 55, 58, 73, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 4, 2, J, 8, Q

Classic Lotto: 10, 13, 22, 38, 39, 41

Double Play: 17, 20, 28, 30, 42, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.15M

Powerball: 14, 18, 26, 39, 68; 9

Wednesday jackpot: $160M

