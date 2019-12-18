Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 18
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 858, 4077
Evening: 733, 3203
Fantasy 5: 9, 22, 23, 25, 31
Double Play: 9, 19, 23, 34, 36
Thursday jackpot: $330K
Keno: 2, 3, 8, 13, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 32, 35, 45, 46, 47, 54, 55, 58, 73, 76, 78
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 2♣, J♦, 8♦, Q♦
Classic Lotto: 10, 13, 22, 38, 39, 41
Double Play: 17, 20, 28, 30, 42, 47
Saturday jackpot: $1.15M
Powerball: 14, 18, 26, 39, 68; 9
Wednesday jackpot: $160M
