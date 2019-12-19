Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 19
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 845, 7309
Evening: 855, 6528
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 23, 25, 29
Double Play: 3, 18, 19, 21, 27
Friday jackpot: $393K
Keno: 2, 5, 8, 12, 18, 21, 26, 52, 53, 56, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 65, 66, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76
Poker Lotto: J♠, 8♥, Q♥, 3♥, 9♠
