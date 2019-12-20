LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 960, 9800

Evening: 439, 5810

Fantasy 5: 2, 15, 17, 33, 35

Double Play: 17, 20, 29, 33, 39

Saturday jackpot: $472K

Keno: 1, 2, 3, 8, 15, 21, 27, 35, 38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 53, 56, 58, 63, 65, 74, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, 3, 3, 5, K

Mega Millions: 3, 20, 23, 35, 60; 16

Friday jackpot: $40M

