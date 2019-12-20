Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 20
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 960, 9800
Evening: 439, 5810
Fantasy 5: 2, 15, 17, 33, 35
Double Play: 17, 20, 29, 33, 39
Saturday jackpot: $472K
Keno: 1, 2, 3, 8, 15, 21, 27, 35, 38, 41, 44, 48, 52, 53, 56, 58, 63, 65, 74, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♣, 3♠, 3♥, 5♠, K♦
Mega Millions: 3, 20, 23, 35, 60; 16
Friday jackpot: $40M
