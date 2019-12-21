Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 21
Classic Lotto 47: 02-05-18-19-22-43
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
Poker Lotto: QH-6C-9C-3H-5H
Midday Daily 3: 1-6-6
Midday Daily 4: 6-2-4-2
Daily 3: 4-2-6
Daily 4: 3-5-9-0
Fantasy 5: 09-13-15-26-39
Estimated jackpot: $472,000
Keno: 03-07-10-11-15-18-26-28-31-35-37-39-42-44-48-49-50-51-61-69-76-78
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball: 19-31-35-50-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
