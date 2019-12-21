Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Dec. 21:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-05-18-19-22-43

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Poker Lotto: QH-6C-9C-3H-5H

Midday Daily 3: 1-6-6

Midday Daily 4: 6-2-4-2

Daily 3: 4-2-6

Daily 4: 3-5-9-0

Fantasy 5: 09-13-15-26-39

Estimated jackpot: $472,000

Keno: 03-07-10-11-15-18-26-28-31-35-37-39-42-44-48-49-50-51-61-69-76-78

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball: 19-31-35-50-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

