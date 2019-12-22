LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 717, 1556

Evening: 821, 7447

Fantasy 5: 17, 21, 29, 31, 36

Double Play: 4, 16, 26, 29, 30

Monday jackpot: $652K

Keno: 3, 5, 6, 9, 16, 18, 19, 21, 27, 32, 33, 36, 39, 44, 45, 46, 63, 65, 66, 67, 68, 74

Poker Lotto: 8, K, K, 10, 10

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/22/michigan-lottery-numbers/40876183/