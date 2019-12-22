Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 22
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 717, 1556
Evening: 821, 7447
Fantasy 5: 17, 21, 29, 31, 36
Double Play: 4, 16, 26, 29, 30
Monday jackpot: $652K
Keno: 3, 5, 6, 9, 16, 18, 19, 21, 27, 32, 33, 36, 39, 44, 45, 46, 63, 65, 66, 67, 68, 74
Poker Lotto: 8♠, K♣, K♦, 10♦, 10♥
