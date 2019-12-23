Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 23
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 302, 8613
Evening: 125, 6949
Fantasy 5: 7, 15, 17, 18, 33
Double Play: 1, 4, 16, 19, 22
Tuesday jackpot: $770K
Keno: 3, 4, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 37, 43, 44, 45, 47, 49, 63, 65, 67, 68, 70, 71, 74, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦, A♥, Q♦, 4♣, A♣
Lucky for Life: 1, 6, 16, 21, 46; 13
