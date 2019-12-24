LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 517, 2095

Evening: 747, 9225

Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 25, 26, 39

Double Play: 23, 26, 35, 36, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 7, 16, 18, 25, 32, 34, 35, 38, 44, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 57, 66, 70, 74, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: J, 2, 4, 6, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/40885757/