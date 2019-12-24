Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 24
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 517, 2095
Evening: 747, 9225
Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 25, 26, 39
Double Play: 23, 26, 35, 36, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 7, 16, 18, 25, 32, 34, 35, 38, 44, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 57, 66, 70, 74, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: J♣, 2♣, 4♠, 6♠, A♦
