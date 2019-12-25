LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 667, 0789

Evening: 811, 2305

Fantasy 5: 10, 20, 21, 31, 33

Double Play: 1, 7, 9, 13, 27

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 10, 14, 16, 20, 28, 33, 34, 37, 38, 41, 45, 48, 51, 54, 55, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 73

Poker Lotto: 9, 3, J, 2, 6

Classic Lotto: 15, 16, 17, 18, 28, 34

Double Play: 10, 14, 35, 39, 45, 46

Saturday jackpot: $1.25M

Powerball: 2, 4, 16, 30, 46; 20

Wednesday jackpot: $183M

