Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 26
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 337, 1515
Evening: 506, 5946
Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 16, 22, 38
Double Play: 10, 21, 23, 27, 29
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 13, 17, 19, 22, 23, 27, 28, 34, 42, 48, 60, 65, 67, 68, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: 3♣, A♠, 6♥, J♣, K♠
Lucky for Life: 16, 25, 29, 30, 35; 17
