LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 434, 1228

Evening: 664, 5871

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 21, 32, 36

Double Play: 6, 7, 9, 23, 26

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 5, 6, 7, 16, 20, 21, 22, 24, 29, 30, 36, 43, 44, 47, 50, 51, 57, 64, 68, 70, 73, 79

Poker Lotto: 4, 9, 6, 8, 9

Mega Millions: 17, 34, 40, 63, 64; 24

Friday jackpot: $50M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/27/michigan-lottery-numbers/40896437/