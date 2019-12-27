Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 27
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 434, 1228
Evening: 664, 5871
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 21, 32, 36
Double Play: 6, 7, 9, 23, 26
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 5, 6, 7, 16, 20, 21, 22, 24, 29, 30, 36, 43, 44, 47, 50, 51, 57, 64, 68, 70, 73, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 9♥, 6♠, 8♦, 9♣
Mega Millions: 17, 34, 40, 63, 64; 24
Friday jackpot: $50M
