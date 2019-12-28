Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Dec. 28:

Classic Lotto 47: 10-28-30-38-42-46

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Poker Lotto: QD-KH-KS-6C-3H

Midday Daily 3: 1-8-7

Midday Daily 4: 3-6-1-3

Daily 3: 2-1-2

Daily 4: 9-1-7-4

Fantasy 5: 16-19-28-30-39

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 01-02-08-15-18-22-26-34-43-47-49-50-53-55-61-64-69-71-72-75-76-79

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball: 20-23-39-59-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

