Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 29
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 662, 1268
Evening: 526, 6802
Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 19, 20, 24
Double Play: 6, 18, 28, 29, 35
Monday jackpot: $119K
Keno: 3, 4, 10, 13, 16, 17, 22, 27, 28, 40, 44, 50, 57, 58, 59, 62, 66, 72, 73, 76, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♣, A♥, 8♣, 4♦, 3♣
