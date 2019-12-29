LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 662, 1268

Evening: 526, 6802

Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 19, 20, 24

Double Play: 6, 18, 28, 29, 35

Monday jackpot: $119K

Keno: 3, 4, 10, 13, 16, 17, 22, 27, 28, 40, 44, 50, 57, 58, 59, 62, 66, 72, 73, 76, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, A, 8, 4, 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/29/michigan-lottery-numbers/40906519/