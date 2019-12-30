Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 30
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 316, 5697
Evening: 593, 5424
Fantasy 5: 18, 20, 25, 34, 36
Double Play: 10, 12, 15, 22, 31
Tuesday jackpot: $150K
Keno: 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 17, 22, 26, 29, 34, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 58, 59, 64, 72, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 9♦, 8♥, Q♥, A♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/30/michigan-lottery-numbers/40913485/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments