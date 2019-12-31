Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 31
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 899, 1481
Evening: 178, 0034
Fantasy 5: 5, 15, 27, 32, 35
Double Play: 2, 10, 27, 28, 33
Wednesday jackpot: $192K
Keno: 1, 3, 5, 9, 15, 20, 24, 25, 30, 31, 39, 41, 45, 50, 53, 61, 62, 63, 65, 73, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: K♦, Q♥, 5♦, 3♠, 8♠
Mega Millions: 30, 44, 49, 53, 56; 11
Tuesday jackpot: $55M
