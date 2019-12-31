LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 899, 1481

Evening: 178, 0034

Fantasy 5: 5, 15, 27, 32, 35

Double Play: 2, 10, 27, 28, 33

Wednesday jackpot: $192K

Keno: 1, 3, 5, 9, 15, 20, 24, 25, 30, 31, 39, 41, 45, 50, 53, 61, 62, 63, 65, 73, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: K, Q, 5, 3, 8

Mega Millions: 30, 44, 49, 53, 56; 11

Tuesday jackpot: $55M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/12/31/michigan-lottery-numbers/40926105/