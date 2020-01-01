Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 1
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 503, 0977
Evening: 674, 7673
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 19, 29, 32
Double Play: 2, 9, 11, 16, 25
Thursday jackpot: $241K
Keno: 1, 5, 6, 11, 15, 20, 24, 25, 30, 33, 34, 35, 42, 43, 44, 48, 52, 54, 55, 58, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: A♦, 6♦, 4♦, 5♦, Q♦
Classic Lotto: 11, 18, 19, 21, 26, 45
Double Play: 8, 10, 25, 42, 43, 47
Saturday jackpot: $1.35M
Powerball: 49, 53, 57, 59, 62; 26
Wednesday jackpot: $220M
