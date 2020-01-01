LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 503, 0977

Evening: 674, 7673

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 19, 29, 32

Double Play: 2, 9, 11, 16, 25

Thursday jackpot: $241K

Keno: 1, 5, 6, 11, 15, 20, 24, 25, 30, 33, 34, 35, 42, 43, 44, 48, 52, 54, 55, 58, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: A, 6, 4, 5, Q

Classic Lotto: 11, 18, 19, 21, 26, 45

Double Play: 8, 10, 25, 42, 43, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.35M

Powerball: 49, 53, 57, 59, 62; 26

Wednesday jackpot: $220M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/01/michigan-lottery-numbers/40928843/