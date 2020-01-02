Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Jan. 2
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 385, 5926
Evening: 051, 3976
Fantasy 5: 16, 17, 19, 26, 31
Double Play: 1, 2, 12, 15, 38
Friday jackpot: $296K
Keno: 3, 7, 11, 16, 17, 25, 26, 28, 32, 37, 39, 41, 48, 50, 52, 54, 60, 61, 62, 63, 67, 73
Poker Lotto: 6♦, J♣, A♦, J♥, Q♠
Lucky for Life: 1, 3, 18, 22, 33; 7
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/02/michigan-lottery-numbers/40935061/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments