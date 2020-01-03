Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Jan. 3
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 805, 5614
Evening: 878, 3415
Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 13, 19, 39
Double Play: 6, 11, 22, 30, 36
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 12, 16, 18, 21, 22, 26, 27, 35, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 48, 49, 51, 57, 64, 70, 71, 77
Poker Lotto: J♦, Q♠, K♠, 8♥, 6♥
Mega Millions: 37, 41, 42, 53, 63; 16
Friday jackpot: $60M
