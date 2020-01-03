LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 805, 5614

Evening: 878, 3415

Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 13, 19, 39

Double Play: 6, 11, 22, 30, 36

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 12, 16, 18, 21, 22, 26, 27, 35, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 48, 49, 51, 57, 64, 70, 71, 77

Poker Lotto: J, Q, K, 8, 6

Mega Millions: 37, 41, 42, 53, 63; 16

Friday jackpot: $60M

