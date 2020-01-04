Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 4
Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 03-11-12-26-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $1.35 million
Poker Lotto: JC-QS-4D-7H-9H
Midday Daily 3: 6-0-5
Midday Daily 4: 3-4-7-6
Daily 3: 2-5-7
Daily 4: 5-4-2-2
Fantasy 5: 01-03-08-25-28
Keno: 02-03-09-10-11-16-17-24-30-31-42-50-58-59-61-63-64-70-73-76-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Powerball: 01-11-21-25-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
