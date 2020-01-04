LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 03-11-12-26-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $1.35 million

Poker Lotto: JC-QS-4D-7H-9H

Midday Daily 3: 6-0-5

Midday Daily 4: 3-4-7-6

Daily 3: 2-5-7

Daily 4: 5-4-2-2

Fantasy 5: 01-03-08-25-28

Keno: 02-03-09-10-11-16-17-24-30-31-42-50-58-59-61-63-64-70-73-76-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball: 01-11-21-25-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

