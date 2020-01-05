LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 631, 2965

Evening: 287, 8932

Fantasy 5: 2, 14, 19, 31, 36

Double Play: 14, 17, 27, 29, 34

Monday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 2, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 26, 29, 36, 38, 42, 43, 46, 49, 59, 66, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, Q, A, 5, 6

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/05/michigan-lottery-numbers-sunday-jan/40947645/