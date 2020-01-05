Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 5
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 631, 2965
Evening: 287, 8932
Fantasy 5: 2, 14, 19, 31, 36
Double Play: 14, 17, 27, 29, 34
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 2, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 26, 29, 36, 38, 42, 43, 46, 49, 59, 66, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♥, Q♦, A♦, 5♣, 6♠
