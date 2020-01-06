Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Jan. 6
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 722, 1461
Evening: 493, 4605
Fantasy 5: 16, 20, 35, 36, 37
Double Play: 3, 4, 16, 18, 29
Tuesday jackpot: $117K
Keno: 2, 6, 12, 18, 19, 28, 33, 34, 38, 39, 42, 49, 54, 55, 58, 63, 64, 69, 74, 75, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 10♦, 7♦, A♠, 7♥, 9♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/06/michigan-lottery-numbers/40952787/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments