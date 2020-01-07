LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 474, 0344

Evening: 537, 6141

Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 20, 36, 39

Double Play: 9, 16, 21, 23, 29

Wednesday jackpot: $150K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 15, 17, 22, 27, 29, 32, 36, 37, 43, 48, 50, 51, 55, 59, 60, 67

Poker Lotto: J, 5, Q, 4, 2

Mega Millions: 25, 40, 41, 52, 56; 21

Tuesday jackpot: $69M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/40958735/