Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 7
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 474, 0344
Evening: 537, 6141
Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 20, 36, 39
Double Play: 9, 16, 21, 23, 29
Wednesday jackpot: $150K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 15, 17, 22, 27, 29, 32, 36, 37, 43, 48, 50, 51, 55, 59, 60, 67
Poker Lotto: J♦, 5♥, Q♦, 4♣, 2♣
Mega Millions: 25, 40, 41, 52, 56; 21
Tuesday jackpot: $69M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/40958735/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments