LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 968, 4356

Evening: 828, 1022

Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 13, 20, 22

Double Play: 3, 14, 15, 34, 36

Thursday jackpot: $186K

Keno: 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 16, 26, 27, 29, 35, 39, 42, 43, 48, 50, 53, 54, 60, 62, 72, 73

Poker Lotto: Q, 9, K, J, 10

Classic Lotto: 7, 10, 28, 34, 38, 44

Double Play: 4, 18, 22, 33, 42, 45

Saturday jackpot: $1.7M

Powerball: 2, 4, 7, 43, 56; 22

Wednesday jackpot: $$258M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/08/michigan-lottery-numbers/40964121/