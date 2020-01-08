Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 8
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 968, 4356
Evening: 828, 1022
Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 13, 20, 22
Double Play: 3, 14, 15, 34, 36
Thursday jackpot: $186K
Keno: 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 16, 26, 27, 29, 35, 39, 42, 43, 48, 50, 53, 54, 60, 62, 72, 73
Poker Lotto: Q♣, 9♣, K♦, J♥, 10♥
Classic Lotto: 7, 10, 28, 34, 38, 44
Double Play: 4, 18, 22, 33, 42, 45
Saturday jackpot: $1.7M
Powerball: 2, 4, 7, 43, 56; 22
Wednesday jackpot: $$258M
