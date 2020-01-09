LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 480, 7754

Evening: 128, 7051

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 10, 19, 25

Double Play: 1, 4, 12, 14, 28

Friday jackpot: $229K

Keno: 3, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 29, 32, 33, 35, 37, 57, 61, 67, 77, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, K, 10, 4, 9

Lucky for Life: 1, 14, 21, 28, 37; 12

