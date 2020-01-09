Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Jan. 9
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 480, 7754
Evening: 128, 7051
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 10, 19, 25
Double Play: 1, 4, 12, 14, 28
Friday jackpot: $229K
Keno: 3, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 29, 32, 33, 35, 37, 57, 61, 67, 77, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 4♦, K♥, 10♠, 4♣, 9♣
Lucky for Life: 1, 14, 21, 28, 37; 12
