Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Jan. 10
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 361, 7810
Evening: 422, 8996
Fantasy 5: 14, 17, 20, 25, 32
Double Play: 1, 2, 14, 23, 31
Saturday jackpot: $294K
Keno: 1, 3, 6, 8, 14, 21, 22, 23, 26, 30, 37, 39, 54, 56, 58, 59, 65, 69, 76, 77, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♦, 9♥, 2♥, 4♠, Q♣
Mega Millions: 17, 27, 49, 51, 66; 2
Friday jackpot: $80M
