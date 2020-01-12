Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 11
Detroit– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Jan. 11:
Classic Lotto 47: 08-19-22-36-40-41
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Poker Lotto: KH-JS-QS-KS-5S
Midday Daily 3: 6-2-9
Midday Daily 4: 3-3-3-1
Daily 3: 3-7-5
Daily 4: 4-4-8-0
Fantasy 5: 12-15-19-22-26
Estimated jackpot: $294,000
Keno: 14-20-21-23-24-25-29-32-33-37-38-41-43-44-50-56-57-64-65-69-77-78
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Powerball: 03-21-23-31-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
