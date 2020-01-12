LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 223, 0559

Evening: 124, 7289

Fantasy 5: 17, 23, 26, 31, 37

Double Play: 6, 13, 23, 28, 38

Monday jackpot: $412K

Keno: 4, 6, 10, 15, 17, 24, 28, 34, 39, 40, 46, 47, 50, 51, 52, 58, 61, 64, 68, 72, 73, 76

Poker Lotto: 3, K, 5, 9, 5

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/12/michigan-lottery-numbers/40989955/