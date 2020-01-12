Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 12
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 223, 0559
Evening: 124, 7289
Fantasy 5: 17, 23, 26, 31, 37
Double Play: 6, 13, 23, 28, 38
Monday jackpot: $412K
Keno: 4, 6, 10, 15, 17, 24, 28, 34, 39, 40, 46, 47, 50, 51, 52, 58, 61, 64, 68, 72, 73, 76
Poker Lotto: 3♦, K♠, 5♦, 9♠, 5♠
