Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Jan. 13
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 720, 9356
Evening: 025, 9288
Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 18, 22, 29
Double Play: 11, 13, 15, 24, 29
Tuesday jackpot: $492K
Keno: 6, 12, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27, 30, 33, 37, 38, 43, 44, 52, 55, 56, 58, 62, 63, 68, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♥, 2♥, 9♠, 5♣, 7♣
Lucky for Life: 30, 32, 39, 16, 7; 17
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/40995185/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments