Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 14
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 479, 3729
Evening: 581, 2241
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 21, 37, 38
Double Play: 1, 6, 21, 37, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $583K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 15, 18, 20, 30, 31, 38, 39, 41, 43, 49, 51, 54, 59, 66, 75, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♣, J♥, 5♥, 5♦, 7♣
