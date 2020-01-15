LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 991, 2977

Evening: 752, 6826

Fantasy 5: 3, 4, 21, 27, 36

Double Play: 2, 10, 17, 18, 39

Thursday jackpot: $688K

Keno: 1, 11, 13, 15, 16, 22, 26, 29, 36, 38, 39, 41, 45, 49, 57, 59, 60, 63, 68, 71, 72, 77

Poker Lotto: 8, 2, 7, 7, 3

Classic Lotto: 2, 21, 25, 33, 36, 37

Double Play: 4, 8, 9, 19, 22, 42

Saturday jackpot: $2.1M

