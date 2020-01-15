Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 15
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 991, 2977
Evening: 752, 6826
Fantasy 5: 3, 4, 21, 27, 36
Double Play: 2, 10, 17, 18, 39
Thursday jackpot: $688K
Keno: 1, 11, 13, 15, 16, 22, 26, 29, 36, 38, 39, 41, 45, 49, 57, 59, 60, 63, 68, 71, 72, 77
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 2♥, 7♦, 7♠, 3♦
Classic Lotto: 2, 21, 25, 33, 36, 37
Double Play: 4, 8, 9, 19, 22, 42
Saturday jackpot: $2.1M
