Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Jan. 16
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 490, 5316
Evening: 938, 0954
Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 19, 26, 29
Double Play: 5, 8, 20, 31, 37
Friday jackpot: $809K
Keno: 2, 7, 10, 12, 18, 20, 36, 37, 41, 45, 50, 51, 56, 57, 59, 64, 68, 70, 74, 75, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 3♣, 6♣, 9♥, 9♦, K♠
Lucky for Life: 10, 13, 15, 30, 33; 8
